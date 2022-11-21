WATCH: How and why the Palestinian Authority kills its own children November 21, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-how-and-why-the-palestinian-authority-kills-its-own-children/ Email Print The Palestinian Authority is literally murdering its own children for political gain. They are not murdering them by shooting bullets into their heads; they are murdering them by putting their heads in front of the bullets. This Palestinian Media Watch Special Video Report is being released on UN World Children’s Day with the hope that the UN and world leaders will recognize that the PA is brainwashing Palestinian children to attack Israelis. Israeli-Palestinian conflictMahmoud Abbas. Palestinian terrorUnited Nations