WATCH: How German police deal with terror supporters September 26, 2024

German police waste no efforts in dispelling terror supporters, and encouraging them through various means to never do it again. Small compilation of how the Pro Hamxs camp gets smacked around by police in Berlin. pic.twitter.com/oRInZXfPmG — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 25, 2024

GermanyHamas supporterspolice officers