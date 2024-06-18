WATCH: IAF pilot reveals initial moments hostages boarded rescue helicopter June 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iaf-pilot-reveals-initial-moments-hostages-boarded-rescue-helicopter/ Email Print The pilot recounts his feelings of happiness and relief when he saw the hostages safely secured, and the conversation the crew had with the hostages in the helicopter. IDF Captain 'Y' reveals what happened in the moments he evacuated the four rescued hostages in his helicopter pic.twitter.com/tloJZHuNk2— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) June 18, 2024 GazaHamashostage rescue operationIAF