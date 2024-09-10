Search

WATCH: IDF airstrike deep in Lebanon eliminates elite Hezbollah commander

An Israeli airstrike in the Beqaa Valley killed a Hezbollah Radwan commander, Muhammad Qassem al-Shaer.

