WATCH: IDF airstrike deep in Lebanon eliminates elite Hezbollah commander September 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-airstrike-deep-in-lebanon-eliminates-elite-hezbollah-commander/ Email Print An Israeli airstrike in the Beqaa Valley killed a Hezbollah Radwan commander, Muhammad Qassem al-Shaer. JUST IN Lebanon, Bekaa: A car was hit by a drone strike, with reports of casualties on the Mashghara-Saghbine road in the Western Bekaa, approximately 40 km from the Israeli border. pic.twitter.com/ymJNQw6xKP — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 10, 2024 Earlier today, the IAF struck a vehicle in the Beqaa Valley, Lebanon. The commander in Hezbollah's elite “Radwan Force” was eliminated. pic.twitter.com/ohjl70GZud — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) September 10, 2024 Beqaa ValleyHezbollahRadwan commander