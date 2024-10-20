WATCH: IDF detains hundreds of Gazans following Sinwar’s killing

The IDF issued new evacuation orders for northern Gaza in an effort to squash Hamas once and for all and return the remaining hostages safely.

Breaking: Hundreds of Hamas terrorists have begun surrendering to the IDF in Northern Gaza. This comes just after the IDF issued an ultimatum, "surrender or die." pic.twitter.com/XBjYJUQ8OC — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 19, 2024