WATCH: IDF operating heavily in terror den of Jenin September 1, 2024

The Jenin municipality reported that, '70% of the roads have been destroyed, water supply has been cut off to 80% of the city's area. 20 km of water, sewage, communication, and electricity lines have been destroyed.' Not Gaza, but Jenin, which is just across the street. pic.twitter.com/jcpuuEf0sEJ — Dana Levi דנה (@Danale) September 1, 2024

https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/WhatsApp-Video-2024-09-01-at-20.00.20_aa00cb1a.mp4