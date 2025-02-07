WATCH: IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The IDF struck two weapon sites last night in southern Lebanon, and reports from Friday morning suggest the IDF conducted an additional strike in Lebanon.

Hezbollah violated the ceasefire agreement tonight and Hezbollah found out pic.twitter.com/0sBRxDxJvW — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 6, 2025

Some serious strike in Lebanon. Reportedly Israel struck a weapons shipment https://t.co/4MziLXRgZw pic.twitter.com/uCSpTodX7l — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 6, 2025