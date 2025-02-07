WATCH: IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon February 7, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-strikes-hezbollah-targets-in-southern-lebanon/ Email Print The IDF struck two weapon sites last night in southern Lebanon, and reports from Friday morning suggest the IDF conducted an additional strike in Lebanon.Hezbollah violated the ceasefire agreement tonight and Hezbollah found out pic.twitter.com/0sBRxDxJvW— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 6, 2025 Some serious strike in Lebanon. Reportedly Israel struck a weapons shipment https://t.co/4MziLXRgZw pic.twitter.com/uCSpTodX7l — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 6, 2025 ⚠️Overnight, IDF confirmed carrying out several air strikes against Hizbullah terror sites that the so called “#Lebanon army” was reluctant to dismantle (as it is required by the temporary ceasefire agreement) the strikes occurred in Baalbek, South and Nabatiyeh governorates pic.twitter.com/wuZBoCBq8v— paralel_universe (@ignis_fatum) February 7, 2025 HezbollahIDFLebanon