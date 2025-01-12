WATCH: Intense firefight between IDF forces and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon January 12, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-intense-firefight-between-idf-forces-and-hezbollah-in-southern-lebanon/ Email Print IDF troops engaged in a firefight with armed Hezbollah terrorists, ultimately neutralizing the terror cell with precision airstrikes provided by supporting aerial units.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/WhatsApp-Video-2025-01-12-at-06.30.23_337d4388.mp4 HezbollahIDFLebanon