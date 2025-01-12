Search

WATCH: Intense firefight between IDF forces and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

IDF troops engaged in a firefight with armed Hezbollah terrorists, ultimately neutralizing the terror cell with precision airstrikes provided by supporting aerial units.

