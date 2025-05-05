Search

WATCH: Iranian professor – ‘Our military is waiting for the orders to kill a bunch of Americans’

Tehran University professor Foad Izadi warned that the United States and its regional allies must grasp the high cost of attacking Iran, adding that the Middle East should fear the strength of Iran’s armed forces.

