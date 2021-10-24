WATCH: Israel must be ready for starving Lebanese marching on border October 24, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israel-must-be-ready-for-starving-lebanese-marching-on-border/ Email Print As Lebanon’s economic situation spirals out of control, Jerusalem must be prepared for the possibility of desperate starving Lebanese trying to reach Israel for food. Professor Mordechai Kedar discusses steps Israel can take. Dr. Mordecai KedarHezbollahIsrael-Lebanon borderLebanon Crisis