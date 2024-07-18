WATCH: Israeli airstrike eliminates senior Islamic Group commander

Mohammed Hamid Jabara a commander for the Islamic Group, which has close ties to Hamas and Hezbollah, was killed in the Bekka district of Lebanon.

Here is a video of the Israeli air-strike on the vehicle in Lebanon with the wanted terrorist inside https://t.co/55BJGXBI5j pic.twitter.com/ZsrwbNywq4 — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) July 18, 2024