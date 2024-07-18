WATCH: Israeli airstrike eliminates senior Islamic Group commander July 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-airstrike-eliminates-senior-islamic-group-commander/ Email Print Mohammed Hamid Jabara a commander for the Islamic Group, which has close ties to Hamas and Hezbollah, was killed in the Bekka district of Lebanon.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WhatsApp-Video-2024-07-18-at-09.40.25_2901ad5b.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WhatsApp-Video-2024-07-18-at-09.30.11_6cf77451.mp4Here is a video of the Israeli air-strike on the vehicle in Lebanon with the wanted terrorist inside https://t.co/55BJGXBI5j pic.twitter.com/ZsrwbNywq4— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) July 18, 2024 HezbollahIslamic GroupLebanonMohammed Hamid Jabara