WATCH: Israeli cities see rare snowfall as temperatures plunge

Israel rarely sees snow due to its predominantly hot desert climate, but during the peak of winter, high-elevation areas can experience snowfall when temperatures drop drastically.

It was brief, but it’s finally snowing in Jerusalem ❄️ Here’s to a prosperous year for Am Yisrael. pic.twitter.com/N2cCIv4e5m — Asian Kosher Cowboy אוריה שמואל (@0321K9) February 24, 2025