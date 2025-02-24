WATCH: Israeli cities see rare snowfall as temperatures plunge February 24, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-cities-see-rare-snowfall-as-temperatures-plunge/ Email Print Israel rarely sees snow due to its predominantly hot desert climate, but during the peak of winter, high-elevation areas can experience snowfall when temperatures drop drastically.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-24-at-18.58.20_aaa3a285.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-24-at-13.40.21_617051d7.mp4It was brief, but it’s finally snowing in Jerusalem ❄️Here’s to a prosperous year for Am Yisrael. pic.twitter.com/N2cCIv4e5m— Asian Kosher Cowboy אוריה שמואל (@0321K9) February 24, 2025 IsraelMount Hermonsnow