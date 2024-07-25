WATCH: Israeli Olympic team under heavy security in Paris

The Israel national team and even fans that have come to watch the team perform have come under violent threats of attack, forcing France and the Shin Bet to increase security.

These are the insane measures that have to be taken to keep Israeli athletes safe.

This is what happens when you vilify and dehumanize an entire group of people with no regard for the consequences. pic.twitter.com/Cn5uEqTbuY

— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) July 24, 2024