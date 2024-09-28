Search

WATCH: Israelis celebrate the assassination of Nasrallah

Israelis in the ‘Shuk,’ Jerusalem’s famed outdoor market, Yeshivas, and people just walking around broke into song and dance upon hearing the news of the terror group leader’s assassination.

