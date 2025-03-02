Search

WATCH: Israelis honor slain hostage Shlomo Mansour at his funeral

Shlomo Mansour, an 86-year-old founding member of Kibbutz Kissufim, was kidnapped from his home on October 7, murdered in captivity, and his body was returned on February 26 during the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

