WATCH: Israelis honor slain hostage Shlomo Mansour at his funeral March 2, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israelis-honor-slain-hostage-shlomo-mansour-at-his-funeral/ Email Print Shlomo Mansour, an 86-year-old founding member of Kibbutz Kissufim, was kidnapped from his home on October 7, murdered in captivity, and his body was returned on February 26 during the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.Shlomo Mantzur (85) was murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023, and has been returned to Israel for proper burial after 510 days in Hamas captivity in Gaza. May his memory forever be a blessing. ️ pic.twitter.com/oeZnn74TAg— StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) March 2, 2025 Israelis lay flowers and wave flags as they say a final goodbye to Shlomo Mansour. Shlomo was brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023. His body was abducted and only recently returned to Israel for a proper burial.pic.twitter.com/IOQ3MC8ByK— Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) March 2, 2025 funeralHamashostage