WATCH: Israelis recording Iron Dome interceptions over Haifa narrowly miss being struck by rocket October 8, 2024

As flawless and miraculous as the Iron Dome is, seeking shelter is still essential, as missile or interceptor debris can still pose various threats to unprotected civilians.For your safety, follow the security guidelines and DO NOT film the rockets. Stay safe everyone pic.twitter.com/hxeobwk7pl— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 8, 2024