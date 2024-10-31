Search

WATCH: Man and his son get tossed from cafe for wearing Star of David cap

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-man-and-his-son-get-tossed-from-cafe-for-wearing-star-of-david-cap/
Email Print

An employee of the store called the police on the man and forced him and his son to leave because of the Star of David hat that he was wearing.

>