WATCH: Man and his son get tossed from cafe for wearing Star of David cap

An employee of the store called the police on the man and forced him and his son to leave because of the Star of David hat that he was wearing.

A shocking scene captured on camera in 2024 America

A Jewish man wearing a hat with a Star of David visits a cafe in Oakland, California, orders a coffee, and sits down to play chess.

A man, apparently an employee, asks him to leave. When he refuses, the employee calls the… pic.twitter.com/0qizOd9Mvu

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 31, 2024