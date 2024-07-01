Search

WATCH: Massive riots engulf Paris as far-right wins big in elections

Far-left rioters took to the streets of France, smashing windows and looting stores in protest of Marine Le Pen’s initial landslide victory, which potentially could force current Prime Minister Macron to share power.





