WATCH: Massive riots engulf Paris as far-right wins big in elections July 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-massive-riots-engulf-paris-as-far-right-wins-big-in-elections/ Email Print Far-left rioters took to the streets of France, smashing windows and looting stores in protest of Marine Le Pen’s initial landslide victory, which potentially could force current Prime Minister Macron to share power. Chaos in Paris as antifa activists and thousands of left-wing protesters RIOT and set fire to the city as they loot stores, smash windows and graffiti buildings. pic.twitter.com/Jry16bULWV— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 1, 2024 Tens of thousands of left-wing rioters take to the streets of France causing chaos. Stores are being looted as activists set fire to the streets, launching fireworks, tear gas and smoke grenades after the results of the French election. pic.twitter.com/1DcUkvRNf7 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 30, 2024 electionsFranceMarine Le Penriots