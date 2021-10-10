WATCH: ‘Merkel’s term was the best for Israel, despite relations with Netanyahu’ October 10, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-merkels-term-was-the-best-for-israel-despite-relations-with-netanyahu/ Email Print Daniel Shek, Israel’s former ambassador to France, discusses outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to Israel and the impact her role as a European leader has had on the Jewish State over the years. Angela MerkelBenjamin NetanyahuDiplomacyIsrael-Germany relations