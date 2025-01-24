Search

WATCH: Mother of female hostage urges public to keep Shabbat ahead of upcoming hostage release

The next hostage release is set for Saturday, and the mother of Agam Berger pleaded with Jews worldwide, asking them to keep and sanctify Shabbat in honor of her daughter and the smooth, quick release of all the other hostages.

