WATCH: Muslim man brutally attacks Jewish man in London anti-Semitic attack August 22, 2021

Security camera footage show a Muslim man walking past the Jewish man and seriously assaulting him for no reason.

HORROR in Stamford Hill, London – watch as a Muslim man walks past an elderly Jewish man and attacks him for no reason! The victim has been rushed to the hospital with head injuries and a broken ankle!pic.twitter.com/ZcX5ILrMzc — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) August 20, 2021