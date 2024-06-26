WATCH: Netanyahu visits IDF soldiers stationed on northern border June 26, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-visits-idf-soldiers-stationed-on-northern-border/ Email Print The Israeli premier offered words of encouragement to the brave and faithful soldiers and thanked them for all the work they’ve been doing in securing the nation’s borders.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-26-at-06.02.10_af9d392e.mp4 Benjamin NetanyahuIDF soldiersIsrael-Lebanon border