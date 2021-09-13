WATCH: Palestinian Authority downplays divide between Arab-Israelis and Palestinians September 13, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-authority-downplays-divide-between-arab-israelis-and-arab-palestinians/ Email Print The extensive Israeli investigation into the escape of six Palestinian terrorists from the Gilboa Prison last week has concluded that the fugitives did not receive any help during the escape or after it. Arab IsraelisGilboa PrisonIsrael-Palestinian conflictPalestinian Authority