WATCH: President-elect Donald Trump rings in the New York Stock Exchange

President-elect Donald Trump rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange following Time Magazine’s announcement nominating Trump as Person of the Year for 2024.

JUST IN: ‘USA’ chants break out as President-elect Donald Trump rings the New York Stock Exchange opening bell.

Trump became the first president to ring the bell since Ronald Reagan.pic.twitter.com/vPnYNspGj8

