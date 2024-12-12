WATCH: President-elect Donald Trump rings in the New York Stock Exchange December 12, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-president-elect-donald-trump-rings-in-the-new-york-stock-exchange/ Email Print President-elect Donald Trump rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange following Time Magazine’s announcement nominating Trump as Person of the Year for 2024.JUST IN: ‘USA’ chants break out as President-elect Donald Trump rings the New York Stock Exchange opening bell.Trump became the first president to ring the bell since Ronald Reagan.pic.twitter.com/vPnYNspGj8— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 12, 2024 BREAKING: President-Elect Donald Trump speaks at the New York Stock Exchange after being named Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' pic.twitter.com/eiqTgdOOot— America (@america) December 12, 2024 Donald TrumpNYSETime Magazine