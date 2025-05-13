Search

WATCH: President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, greeted by Crown Prince Salman

President Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia this morning, where he was greeted with full military honors and welcomed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, marking the start of his four-day Middle East tour that will also include stops in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

