WATCH: President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, greeted by Crown Prince Salman May 13, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-president-trump-lands-in-saudi-arabia-greeted-by-crown-prince-salman/ Email Print President Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia this morning, where he was greeted with full military honors and welcomed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, marking the start of his four-day Middle East tour that will also include stops in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia for historic Middle Eastern trip.pic.twitter.com/C057RckExk https://t.co/RK7FtnOHAE— E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) May 13, 2025 MBS WELCOMES TRUMP TO RIYADH PALACE FOR JOINT MEETINGSaudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greeted Trump at al-Yamamah Palace.The two are holding talks following Trump's high-profile arrival in the kingdom.Source: White House, @RapidResponse47 https://t.co/ISef0OqPoc pic.twitter.com/cFCLOMScDp— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 13, 2025 .@POTUS greets Saudi officials at the Royal Court in Riyadh pic.twitter.com/YPwnqEHHrU— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 13, 2025 BREAKING: President Trump touches down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabiapic.twitter.com/JKERsFEOiR— E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) May 13, 2025 Beautiful footage of the Saudis escorting Trump and Air Force One pic.twitter.com/4ON0EI6fRE— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 13, 2025 Crown Prince Mohammed bin SalmanDonald TrumpSaudi Arabia