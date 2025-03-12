Search

WATCH: Pro-Hamas protesters embarrassingly chant to move slower after NYPD orders street clearance

A dozen were arrested in New York City during clashes with police as hundreds protested for the release of pro-Hamas activist Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate and key figure in anti-Israel demonstrations.

