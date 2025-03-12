WATCH: Pro-Hamas protesters embarrassingly chant to move slower after NYPD orders street clearance March 12, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pro-hamas-protesters-embarrassingly-chant-to-move-slower-after-nypd-orders-street-clearance/ Email Print A dozen were arrested in New York City during clashes with police as hundreds protested for the release of pro-Hamas activist Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate and key figure in anti-Israel demonstrations.Watch the most pathetic protesters in NYC right now.NYPD: You’re blocking the streets, we will start making arrestsPalestine protestors: “say after me: We. Will. Move. Really. Slow.” pic.twitter.com/W3mq8KX5A5— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 11, 2025 Mahmoud KhalilNYCNYPDpro-Hamas protesters