Search

WATCH: Released hostage Or Levy honored at Israeli basketball game

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-released-hostage-or-levy-honored-at-israeli-basketball-game/
Email Print

Or Levy, kidnapped on Oct. 7, was freed by Hamas as part of the ceasefire and honored at the Maccabi Rishon LeZion basketball game, where he removed a tribute poster made after his capture.

>