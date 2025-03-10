WATCH: Released hostage Or Levy honored at Israeli basketball game March 10, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-released-hostage-or-levy-honored-at-israeli-basketball-game/ Email Print Or Levy, kidnapped on Oct. 7, was freed by Hamas as part of the ceasefire and honored at the Maccabi Rishon LeZion basketball game, where he removed a tribute poster made after his capture.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-10-at-21.16.16_740e7aa5.mp4 BasketballhostageOr LevyRishon Lezion