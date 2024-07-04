WATCH: Rocket shrapnel strikes roof of a mall in Acre, large fires developing July 4, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-rocket-shrapnel-strikes-roof-of-a-mall-in-acre-large-fires-developing/ Email Print Hezbollah launched over 200 rockets and dozens of drones at Israeli communities, with many hitting open areas and sparking large fires. Shrapnel from an intercepted rocket was filmed falling onto the roof of a mall https://t.co/c2cOZXTMH2 pic.twitter.com/tWo7lOJrE7— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) July 4, 2024 שריפה פרצה בשכונת גילה בירושלים, החל פינוי קו הבתים הראשון@VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/mzh8evnASW— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 4, 2024https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WhatsApp-Video-2024-07-04-at-12.28.28_4076c27e.mp4 AcreHezbollahrocketsshrapnel