WATCH: Royal guard collapses next to Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

As the queue for Britons to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state stretched nearly five miles (eight km) across London, one guard standing watch next to the coffin collapsed, landing face first on the stone floor. Footage showed two constables immediately rushing to his aid.