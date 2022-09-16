WATCH: Royal guard collapses next to Queen Elizabeth’s coffin September 16, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-royal-guard-collapses-next-to-queen-elizabeths-coffin/ Email Print As the queue for Britons to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state stretched nearly five miles (eight km) across London, one guard standing watch next to the coffin collapsed, landing face first on the stone floor. Footage showed two constables immediately rushing to his aid. British Royal familyGreat BritainQueen Elizabeth