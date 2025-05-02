WATCH: Rubio – ‘Iran can retain its civilian nuclear program if it halts enrichment’

Secretary of State and now interim National Security Advisor Marco Rubio discussed the potential Iranian nuclear deal, stating that if Iran allows thorough inspections, ceases uranium enrichment, and only imports uranium, it can maintain its civil nuclear program.

Speaking last night to Fox News, Secretary of State and now National Security Advisor Marco Rubio stated that in a deal with the United States, Iran will be allowed to maintain its nuclear energy program, but that it must agree to halt the enrichment of uranium, only importing… pic.twitter.com/G216NJ1f24 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 2, 2025