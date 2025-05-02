Search

WATCH: Rubio – ‘Iran can retain its civilian nuclear program if it halts enrichment’

Secretary of State and now interim National Security Advisor Marco Rubio discussed the potential Iranian nuclear deal, stating that if Iran allows thorough inspections, ceases uranium enrichment, and only imports uranium, it can maintain its civil nuclear program.

