WATCH: Anti-gov’t protests ‘hold entire country hostage’

Tens of thousands of protesters against judicial reform have caused a standstill at major highways and train stations as well as disrupting schools on Wednesday.

“We will not allow violence against police officers, the blocking of highways and the gross violation of the laws of the state. The right to demonstrate is not a right to anarchy,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated.

“I give my full backing to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Israel Police Inspector-General and the officers of the Israel Police, who are acting against lawbreakers who are disrupting Israeli citizens’ daily lives.”

Israel-based international human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky tweeted, “Protest is a sacrosanct right in any democracy. But it is also not without limit. You can’t hold an entire country hostage, including those going to work, school and medical need.