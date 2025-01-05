WATCH: Syria’s Jewish community visits 2,700 year-old Damascus synagogue January 5, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-syrias-jewish-community-visits-2700-year-old-damascus-synagogue/ Email Print Syria’s Jewish community–consisting of just 9 people–visited a 2,700 year old synagogue in Damascus.Syria's tiny Jewish community—now just nine members strong—revisits the 2,700-year-old synagogue in Jobar, Damascus, heavily damaged by the Assad regime.It’s great to see Syrian Jews returning to Syria. pic.twitter.com/rqmXkdCkpl— Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) December 30, 2024 DamascussynagogueSyrian Jews