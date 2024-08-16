WATCH: Trump says he’d ‘love’ to have Nikki Haley campaign for him August 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-says-hed-love-to-have-nikki-haley-campaign-for-him/ Email Print Despite defeating her in the primaries and in her home state, Trump expressed that he would welcome Haley joining him on the campaign trail and would love to have her support. WATCH: President Trump confirms he is open to having Nikki Haley campaign for him in closing months of election pic.twitter.com/gq8OXWDAB4 — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) August 15, 2024 campaignDonald TrumpNikki Haley