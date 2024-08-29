WATCH: Vance – ‘I’ve actually got thoughts in my head unlike Kamala Harris’

JD Vance was responding to a reporter asking him why he doesn’t use a teleprompter, to which he quipped back, ‘I’ve actually got thoughts in my head unlike Kamala Harris.’

LMAO Someone in the audience asked @JDVance: “Where's your teleprompter?” His response: “Ma'am, I don't need a teleprompter. I've actually got thoughts in my head, unlike Kamala Harris.”

