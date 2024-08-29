Search

WATCH: Vance – ‘I’ve actually got thoughts in my head unlike Kamala Harris’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-vance-ive-actually-got-thoughts-in-my-head-unlike-kamala-harris/
Email Print

JD Vance was responding to a reporter asking him why he doesn’t use a teleprompter, to which he quipped back, ‘I’ve actually got thoughts in my head unlike Kamala Harris.’

>