WATCH: Video shows moment US military jet goes down over Texas

The US Navy released never-before-seen footage of the moment a bird struck a military airplane over  Lake Worth, Texas during a routine 2021 training exercise. The pilot and instructor were hospitalized after ejecting from the plane. No civilians on the ground were injured.

 