WATCH: What Haniyeh’s assassination means for the hostage negotiations

Former IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus says the negotiations can go either way now that Israel demonstrated its power and effectiveness at targeting Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

Will the brilliant assassination of the terror leader delay hostage negotiations? Maybe. It may also drive home the message that for terrorist it’s either to release hostages quickly or face the same fate as Haniyeh. On @CNN earlier tonight pic.twitter.com/5v2BJ76a6y — Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) July 31, 2024