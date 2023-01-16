WATCH: World’s oldest journalist turns 99 – and he isn’t slowing down January 16, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-worlds-oldest-journalist-turns-99-and-he-isnt-slowing-down/ Email Print Holocaust survivor Walter Bingham, who turned 99 on January 5, is Israel’s oldest working journalist. He also holds the Guinness World Record as oldest radio talk show host. Since 2004, he has hosted “Walter’s World,” a weekly radio magazine program on Israel National News, and since 2016 The Walter Bingham File on Israel News Talk Radio. He is also a regular contributor to The Jerusalem Post and The Jerusalem Report. elderlyGuinness World RecordsHolocaust survivorsWalter Bingham