10 Israelis injured, 3 missing in Amsterdam progrom, potential hostage situation

There have been reports of at least one attempted kidnapping and Dutch police are investigating a potential hostage situation.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Amsterdam police report they are investigating a potential hostage situation after an anti-Israel mob attacked Israelis following a football game on Thursday evening.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry reports that ten Israelis have been injured and three are missing.

One of the missing Israelis is 33-year-old Guy Avidor, who traveled to Amsterdam from London to see the game.

Avidor’s family reports that they last saw him via a social media post before the game.

Avidor’s family is appealing to the public for any information they may have about his whereabouts.

The Dutch police say the riot is under control and Israelis have been instructed to shelter in place.

At least 57 people have been arrested in connection with the violent attack.

Footage from the attacks shows fans being beaten, chased with knives and dodging vehicles attempting to ram into them.

StandwithUs reports attempted stabbings and assailants throwing victims into a river, with many spitting on Israelis.

Maariv reported earlier about at least one attempted kidnapping, and many have sought shelter from the riot by barricading themselves in stores and buildings.

The Israeli embassy is working to relocate Israelis to a secure location.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent rescue and medical planes to the Netherlands.

Netanyahu called on Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and local security forces “to act decisively and swiftly against the rioters and to ensure the wellbeing of our citizens.”

Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, characterized the violent attack as a “progrom.”

He wrote on X, “These are the true faces of the supporters of the radical terrorism we are fighting. The Western world needs to wake up now!!”

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) described the attacks on Israeli football fans “a new Kristallnacht.”

“Exactly 86 years after Kristallnacht, when Nazis, along with ordinary Germans hunted Jews through the streets of Europe, we see their ideological heirs rampaging through the streets of Amsterdam once again seeking to spill Jewish blood,” said CEO of CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa.