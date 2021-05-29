2 Arabs arrested for rock attack on baby

Investigators arrested two suspects in their twenties who are residents of the a-Tur neighborhood in Jerusalem.

By TPS

Jerusalem police identified and arrested two Arabs who attacked a Jewish car three weeks ago and injured an Israeli baby in the process.

During Jerusalem Day, on May 10, the police received a report of a stone attack in which a 7-month-old baby girl who was traveling with her parents in the a-Tur neighborhood in Jerusalem was injured.

The baby girl was evacuated for medical treatment.

As soon as the report was received, Commander of the Jerusalem district Doron Turgeman assigned the task of locating the terrorists to the district’s central unit.

Investigators used advanced investigatory methods to identify and locate the suspects. The two, residents of the a-Tur neighborhood in their 20s, were arrested and taken for questioning.

The prosecutor submitted a statement on Thursday to the court by the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office, which attributes serious violent offenses to the two terrorists.

Their detention was extended until the end of the month for the purpose of preparing and filing the indictment.