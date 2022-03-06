2 soldiers injured, terrorist killed in Jerusalem stabbing attack

Israeli police at the entrance to Jerusalem's Old City. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

An Arab terrorist stabbed and injured two Border Policemen at the entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem early Sunday morning. The terrorist was shot and killed by the forces.

The terrorist, 19, from eastern Jerusalem, stabbed the first victim near the Lions’ Gate and lightly injured him. Israeli forces at the scene of the attack fired at the terrorist and eliminated him.

A second victim was moderately injured in the incident, apparently a case of friendly fire.

Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem stated that a 32-year-old policeman from the attack in the Old City was treated by the trauma unit for injuries in his lower limbs. He is in a light condition and fully conscious, the hospital said.

Police Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman arrived at the scene and held a situation assessment.

Following the attack, Minister of Internal Security Omer Barlev warned that “in the near future, and until after Ramadan, terrorists and extremist forces will try to set the area on fire. The police and border guards will be alert and ready.”

This attack occurred a month before the Muslim month of Ramadan commences on April 2. The month of Ramadan usually spells an uptick in Muslim violence and acts of terrorism in Israel.

The country’s security establishment is bracing for violence, especially as Ramadan coincides with Passover.

Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021 was launched by the IDF following a Hamas rocket attack on Jerusalem that began at the height of the month of Ramadan.