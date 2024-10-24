5 IDF soldiers killed in Southern Lebanon

Soldiers killed during fighting in southern Lebanon on October 23, 2024: (L-R) Sgt. Maj. (res.) Shmuel Harari, Warrant Officer (res.) Mordechai Haim Amoyal, Master Sgt. (res.) Shlomo Aviad Nayman, Sgt. First Class (res.) Shuvael Ben-Natan, and Sgt. First class Guy Ben Harosh (credit: IDF)

Since the beginning of the ground war in Lebanon, 22 IDF soldiers have been killed in battle.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Four IDF soldiers were killed Wednesday night, and one fell on Thursday morning battling Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The names of the fallen soldiers are as follows: Warrant Officer (res.) Mordechai Haim Amoyal, Sgt. Maj. (res.) Shmuel Harari, Master Sgt. (res.) Shlomo Aviad Nayman, and Sgt. First Class (res.) Shuvael Ben-Natan and Sgt. First class Guy Ben-Harosh (23).

A total of 7 IDF soldiers were wounded in Lebanon between Wednesday and Thursday.

Amoyal, Harari, Nayman, and Ben-Natan were preparing to battle Radwan force terrorists who had hidden in an area with dense forestation and tunnels where they could hide.

Although airstrikes were intended to clear the area and make it safe for IDF troops, the terrorists managed to hide underground and throw grenades at the soldiers as they approached.

After the terrorists attacked, IDF troops threw grenades and neutralized them.

During this incident, in addition to the four soldiers who were killed, six were injured, three in serious condition.

Major General Guy Ben-Harosh was killed in another area of southern Lebanon, and a reserve soldier was seriously injured in the incident.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said, “There is fighting, and we have the upper hand in these battles. We also have casualties, and we pay a heavy price.”

“There are quite a few Radwan terrorists who have surrendered, and more than 1,500 Hezbollah operatives that we have eliminated so far. We go through all the villages in a systematic and thorough manner so that we can tell the residents of the north that we have cleaned this area.”

“We will continue to do this in parallel with our actions of eliminating the commanders in Beirut,” Hagari added.

