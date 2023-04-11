5 lives saved by organs from terror victim Lucy Dee

Lucy (Leah) Dee was laid to rest Tuesday afternoon at the Gush Etzion Regional Cemetery.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Five Israeli individuals have already received organs donated from Leah Dee, who died on Monday of injuries from a Palestinian terror attack, Israel’s National Transplant Center announced on Tuesday.

Lucy (Leah) Dee, a 48-year-old British-Israeli national was the third fatality from a Palestinian drive-by shooting in the northern Jordan Valley on Friday. Also killed in the attack were two daughters, Maya and Rina, ages 20 and 16 respectively.

According to the Center, Dee’s heart was implanted into a 51-year-old woman, her lungs have been implanted into a 58-year-old woman, while her liver was implanted into a 25-year-old man. Dee’s kidneys were implanted into two men, ages 39 and 58.

The Center added that her corneas will also be implanted.

Dee and her daughters were killed in a shooting in the northern Jordan Valley. Their car was found riddled with bullet holes near the Hamra Junction. Leah, who was driving, lost control of the car and crashed into another vehicle. Investigators found 22 bullet casings at the scene.

The girls’ father, Rabbi Leo Dee, was driving ahead in a separate car with two other children. The rabbi turned his car around and returned to the scene when he heard about the attack.

The family moved to Israel from London nine years ago, where her husband, Rabbi Leo Dee, had worked in synagogues.

Leah taught English at Efrat’s Yeshivat B’nai Akiva Orot Yehuda School.

The manhunt for the terrorists is focusing on the area around Jericho.