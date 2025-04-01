Amid backlash at home and from US, Netanyahu nixes nomination of new security chief

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu withdraws nomination of Vice Admiral Eli Sharvit as next Shin Bet chief, after government ministers balk over Sharvit’s involvement in left-wing protests, and amid criticism from Trump ally in the US Senate.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday that he has withdrawn his nomination of Israeli Navy Vice Admiral (Res.) Eli Sharvit to serve as the next director of the Shin Bet internal security agency.

The announcement comes just one day after the Prime Minister’s Office announced that Netanyahu had selected Sharvit to replace outgoing Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

Last month, Netanyahu dismissed Bar, with the approval of government.

The Supreme Court, however, has frozen the implementation of the firing until a hearing is held in the matter next Tuesday.

Bar, who has faced criticism over his agency’s failure to prevent the October 7th invasion by Hamas, also drew the ire of Netanyahu and other government ministers after he allegedly approved an investigation of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit), amid suspicions he worked to promote the ideology of the late Knesset Member Rabbi Meir Kahane in the police department.

According to Prime Minister Netanyahu, Bar had been instructed not to proceed with the probe unless proof was furnished for wrongdoing by Ben-Gvir.

Sharvit’s appointment on Monday stunned Shin Bet insiders, while also drawing sharp criticism from members of Netanyahu’s coalition, who noted that Sharvit had in the past participated in protests critical of the government and its judicial reform plan.

Furthermore, the nomination drew the ire of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of President Donald Trump and a long-time supporter of Israel.

Noting that Sharvit had, in his capacity as the chairman of an alternative energy company, penned an opinion piece earlier this year ripping Trump’s climate policies, Graham took the rare step of publicly criticizing an internal Israeli matter.

Taking to X, Graham urged Israel to “change course.”

“While it is undeniably true that America has no better friend than Israel, the appointment of Eli Sharvit to be the new leader of the Shin Bet is beyond problematic,” Graham wrote.

“There has never been a better supporter for the State of Israel than President Trump. Eli Sharvit’s statements about President Trump and his policies will create unnecessary stress at a critical time.”

“My advice to my Israeli friends is to change course and do better vetting.”

Following the criticism from Graham and his own government, Netanyahu met with Sharvit Monday night to inform him of his plans to withdraw the nomination.

“The Prime Minister thanked Vice Adm. Sharvit for his willingness to be serve,” the Prime Minister’s Office announced, “but informed him that after further thought, he intends to interview other candidates.”