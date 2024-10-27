Arab-Israeli woman seriously injured in Hezbollah attack days after rocket killed 2

The scene where a missile fired from Lebanon hit and caused damage in the northern Israeli town of Majd al-Krum, October 25, 2024. (Michael Giladi/Flash90)

Hezbollah rocket barrage on northern Israel leaves Arab-Israeli woman seriously injured, days after rocket attack by the Lebanese terror group killed two Arab-Israelis.

By World Israel News Staff

An Arab-Israeli woman was seriously injured in a rocket attack Sunday afternoon, after the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror organization pummeled northern Israel with dozens of rockets.

As fighting continues between IDF forces and Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon, the Iran-backed terror group launched roughly 75 projectiles towards northern Israel.

At least one rocket struck the Arab town of Tamra in the western Galilee at approximately 1:00 p.m., hitting a building and sparking a fire and damaging nearby cars. A woman was seriously injured in the attack, after she was struck by shrapnel.

Two days earlier, two people were killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack on another Arab town in northern Israel.

On Friday, Hezbollah terrorists launched at least 30 rockets at northern Israel, the IDF said, with one rocket striking a minimart in the Arab town of Majd al-Krum, located just four miles northeast of Tamra.

Two people were critically injured in the attack, with both succumbing to their injuries.

The victims killed in the attack were identified as 19-year-old Arjwan Manaa, and 21-year-old Hassan Suad.

Both were in the minimart at the time of the attack, with Manaa working as a cashier, while Suad was a customer.

In a separate rocket attack, at least six IDF soldiers were injured when a projectile launched by Hezbollah struck near the town of Shomera in the western Galilee. The victims were listed in moderate and light condition.