Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was not an American

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish Muslim activist with a pro-terrorist group, went to Israel to support Islamic terrorists, and was killed during a violent confrontation.

She was then buried in her native Turkey at a state funeral with quasi-military ceremonies, first by the PLO in its occupied territories in Israel, and then in Turkey with flags of the Islamic terror state flying everywhere.

There was not a single American flag in sight. Nothing about the funeral of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was American.

And nothing about the Turkish Muslim pro-terrorist activist was American except that, like many Muslim colonists operating in America, she had U.S. citizenship.

The media constantly calls Aysenur Ezgi Eygi a “Turkish-American” in order to gin up sympathy.

There was nothing ‘American’ about her life, about her support for Islamic terrorists or about her death.

The streets of New York, D.C., and many other American cities foam with Muslim terrorist supporters who, like Eygi, hold American citizenship.

Eygi did not die for America, she died for the Islamic terrorists murdering Americans.

And that was her decision.

She was a patriot of Islam, not of America. Her life and death were lived to help the Muslim terrorists killing non-Muslims in the name of Islam and by the command of her religion’s Allah and its Koran text.

And that is how she should be remembered.