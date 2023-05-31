Biden accuser seeks ‘safety, protection’ in Russia

Woman who accused Joe Biden of sexual assault says she is seeking refuge in Russia because she was faced with “walking to a cage or being killed” in the U.S.



By World Israel News Staff

A woman who accused President Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in the early 1990s has fled to Russia and is seeking asylum in the country, telling local media that she feared for her life should she remain in the United States.

“I’m still kind of in a daze a bit but I feel very good,” Tara Reade told Sputnik News, a Russian media outlet, during a news conference in Moscow on Tuesday. “I feel very surrounded by protection and safety.”

After touching down in Russia, Reade said, she “felt safe and I felt heard and I felt respected.”

Sitting beside Maria Butina, a Russian parliament member who was imprisoned in the U.S. in 2018 after being convicted of acting as a foreign agent on behalf of Moscow, Reade said she was grateful to her contacts in Russia for providing her a safe haven.

“I just really so appreciate Maria and everyone who’s been giving me [protection] at a time when it’s been very difficult to know if I’m safe or not.”

Reade said the decision to move to Russia had been “very difficult” but she felt that she had no choice, as her life and liberty were in freedom in her home country.

“I just didn’t want to walk home and walk into a cage or be killed, which is basically my two choices,” Reade added.

Shortly after Biden received the Democratic nomination for president in March 2020, Reade, who worked as a Senate aide on his staff in 1993, said that he had sexually assaulted her. A friend of Reade’s confirmed that she had told her about the incident at the time, although most mainstream media outlets dismissed the allegations.

Reade also described several incidents in which Biden allegedly made sexualizing remarks to her at the office, as well as stroking her shoulder and neck without permission.

Other women described similar encounters with Biden, including former Nevada State Representative Lucy Flores.

Flores, a Democrat, said that in 2014, Biden sniffed her hair, grabbed her shoulders, and kissed the back of her head without her consent.