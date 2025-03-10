Birthright Israel trips linked to lower rates of intermarriage, greater Jewish identification across generations

New study finds that participants in the ten-day Birthright Israel trips were not only less likely to marry out, but were also more likely to pass Jewish traditions on to their children.

By World Israel News Staff

Diaspora Jews who participant in Birthright Israel’s ten-day trips to the Jewish state are significantly more likely to raise their children as Jews and to incorporate Jewish traditions into their children’s lives when compared to Jews who did not take part in Birthright trips, a new study finds.

The research was conducted by the Cohen Center for Modern Jewish Studies (CMJS) at Brandeis University and since 2009 has followed a cohort of American Jews who applied to the Birthright Israel program, surveying the same group over the course of a decade and a half to track levels of Jewish identification.

The team split the cohort into two groups, dividing subjects up based on whether they ended up taking part in the Birthright Israel trip or not.

The study found that not only were participants more likely than those who ended up not participating to marry Jewish partners, but also more likely to pass on their Jewish traditions and values to their children.

According to the researchers, children of Birthright participants are more likely to be raised as Jews, more likely to have had a Jewish circumcision or naming ceremony, and more likely to be enrolled in formal and informal Jewish education compared to the children of nonparticipants.

Additionally, regardless of their partner choice (whether Jewish or non-Jewish), Birthright participants are more likely to raise children who celebrate a bar or bat mitzvah, compared to nonparticipants.

As the children of Birthright alumni grow older, they are more likely to be raised in Jewish households with higher rates of Jewish education, involvement in Jewish rituals, and the celebration of key milestones.

“We have been surveying the same group of individuals—those who participated in the program and similar peers who applied but did not go—since 2009,” said Prof. Leonard Saxe of Brandeis University, whose team conducted the study.

“We have looked at how our panel members’ lives evolve as they age and the decisions they have made about family formation and engagement in Jewish life. What we have consistently found is that Birthright’s impact continues after the program ends and even for decades later.”

The new study reveals that, compared to their peers who applied to Birthright Israel but never participated:

84% of Birthright Israel alumni are raising their children exclusively Jewish, regardless of their spouse’s background, compared to 74% of children of nonparticipants.

Birthright Israel alumni are 122% more likely to celebrate their child’s bar or bat mitzvah.

Birthright Israel alumni are 65% more likely to send their children to Jewish sleepaway camp.

Birthright Israel alumni are 50% more likely to enroll their children in Jewish day camps.

Birthright Israel alumni are 44% more likely to place their children in Jewish supplementary education programs.

Birthright Israel alumni have a 21% higher likelihood of providing their children with formal Jewish education.

Birthright Israel alumni have a 42% higher likelihood of providing their children with informal Jewish experiences.

Gidi Mark, CEO of Birthright Israel, argued that the study confirms the benefits of Birthright trips.

“Birthright Israel is the most powerful investment in securing the Jewish future. With over 900,000 participants, we are witnessing an intergenerational ripple effect—some may have had their bar mitzvah celebration for the first time on their Birthright Israel trip and are now raising their children to have one back home.”

“This study proves that Birthright Israel is not just a journey; it’s a catalyst for strengthening Jewish identity, deepening connections to Jewish traditions, and fostering a lifelong bond with Israel.”

Additional findings include:

Birthright Israel alumni are twice as likely to feel very connected to Israel, even 20+ years after their trip.

Birthright Israel alumni have a 49% higher likelihood of having a Jewish spouse.

Birthright Israel alumni have a 100% higher likelihood of being “very connected” to Israel.

Birthright Israel alumni have a 53% higher likelihood of having mostly Jewish friends.

Birthright Israel alumni have a 26% higher likelihood of being a member of a synagogue.

Birthright Israel alumni have a 100% higher likelihood of having chaired a Jewish event.

Birthright Israel alumni have a 150% higher likelihood of being an officer on the board of a Jewish organization.

Birthright Israel alumni have a 42% higher likelihood of usually having a special Shabbat meal.