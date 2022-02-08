Brooklyn yeshiva school buses sprayed with swastikas

Hasidic Jews in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, New York. (AP/Mark Lennihan)

During the same weekend as an antisemitic bus incident occurred, two Jewish men were physically assaulted.

Multiple school buses belonging to a yeshiva in the Williamsburg area of Brooklyn, New York, were spray-painted with swastikas, Williamsburg News reported.

The incident is being investigated by the New York Police Department’s Hate Crime Task Force.

Brooklyn Councillor Lincoln Restler thanked community leaders for their swift response to the antisemitic incident in a Twitter statement.

“The extraordinary rise in antisemitic attacks must stop now. We’re working on strategies to expand cultural understanding and deepen tolerance in our district,” he said.

The New York/New Jersey chapter of the ADL also condemned the incident, in addition to a number of other recent attacks, in a tweet.

“We are horrified that yeshiva school buses clearly marked in Yiddish could be vandalized in such a way with hateful symbols, especially on the same day that we found two Jewish men to have been assaulted in the area.”

The Friday prior to the report on the bus incident, two separate assaults on Jews were reported.

One attack was captured on surveillance footage. The attacker could be seen punching a young Jewish man in the face late at night.

In a second attack, according to Hamodia, middle-aged man was punched in the ear.

The ADL offered a $7,500 reward for information surrounding the attacks.

Williamsburg News reported that NYPD Community Affairs Inspector Richie Taylor, the 79th and 90th Precincts, the NYPD Hate Crimes Taskforce, Councilman Lincoln Restler, United Jewish Williamsburg Security and other community leaders gathered together on Sunday to discuss the recent antisemitic incidents.

“The antisemitic acts of violence and intimidation in our city this weekend are heartbreaking – we stand with the Jewish community in the face of hatred,” New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams said. “New Yorkers should not have to fear for themselves or their community. We all must unite in solidarity and safety against hate.”