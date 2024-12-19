Canadian man pleads guilty to promoting Jew-hate speech, attempting to make 3D-printed guns

In one of his posts, Tribout described the COVID-19 vaccine as the ‘Jew Jab.’

By JNS

Pascal Tribout, 38, of Quebec, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges related to antisemitic hate speech and using 3D printers to create gun parts.

Following a tip from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service in November 2023, investigators found that Tribout was an active member of the GDL Chat 2.0 channel on Telegram, a cross-platform social media messaging platform.

Police said that Tribout had posted 66 “racist, antisemitic, anti-government, conspiracy and alarmist” messages on the channel, which is known for promoting “antisemitism and white supremacist themes,” between March 14 and April 2, 2024.

In one of his posts, Tribout described the COVID-19 vaccine as the “Jew Jab.”

When law enforcement searched his home, they found a document titled “Every Single Aspect of the COVID Agenda is Jewish,” along with other antisemitic propaganda and a 1947-style German military uniform.

Tribout was also found in possession of 13 3D printers and gun casings for several types of guns, such as FGC-9, AR-15, Tec-22 and Derringer.

The weapons were not functional and thus did not meet the definition of a firearm under Canadian law.

Tribout, who was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on June 13, pleaded guilty to four charges, including possession and distribution of firearm-related computer data for use with 3D printers, wilful promotion of hatred and attempting to manufacture prohibited firearms with a 3D printer.

Tribout’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 7, 2025.

“We believe that the sentence handed down must be strictly exemplary and send a clear message to both the accused and any potential accomplices,” Henry Topas, B’nai Brith Canada’s director general for Quebec, said in a statement submitted to the court.

“These types of actions and behavior will not be tolerated in our country.”