Cause of deadly bus crash blamed on lack of rest, say investigators

By World Israel News Staff

Fatigue is believed to be behind Sunday’s deadly bus crash near Ben Gurion International Airport, reports Channel 13.

Four people were killed when the vehicle crashed into a bus stop and was partially crushed by concrete from the roof of the station. The Egged 947 bus was en route from Jerusalem to Haifa on Route 40 when it suddenly swerved off the highway.

The report says police found nothing functionally wrong with the bus. They add that while the driver had not worked more than the permitted number of hours in a day, traffic jams prevented him from getting the proper time to rest.

The driver, 44-year-old Alexander Leibman, was himself injured in the Sunday evening crash. He was released from a hospital on Monday, at which point he was arrested by police and ordered by a court to remain in custody for suspected negligent homicide.

Police had said that they were looking into whether Leibman was talking on his phone when the accident occurred. However, the device was found to have been in his pocket. In addition, no traces of alcohol or drugs were found in his blood, says Channel 13. He was said to be in good health.

He has been released from police custody, though remains under house arrest. Police are now reportedly questioning officials in the Egged Cooperative.

According to the report, Leibman had set out early Sunday afternoon in the opposite direction from Haifa, a northern coastal city, to the Israeli capital, located in the center of the country and a ride of a couple of hours, meaning that he should have had a long enough break before starting the evening trip back up north.

However, says Channel 13, due to traffic jams, he arrived in Jerusalem just minutes beforehand and did not have time for the required rest.